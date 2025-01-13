Major Upgrades at Fitz Hughes, Chateaubelair Schools

The Basic Need Trust Fund (BNTF), in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), continues the rehabilitation works of the Fitz Hughes Primary School and the Chateaubelair Early Childhood Center.

The scope of the projects includes the construction of two large classrooms, a kitchen, a sickbay, and a general play area at the Chateaubelair Early Childhood Center.

At the Fitz Hughes Primary School, two new classrooms, a principal’s office, a library, and a sickbay are being built by Jacks Construction.