A MVR 1 billion (about $65 million) megaproject to preserve the Maldives’ coasts is slated to be launched with Japan’s support.

The Green Climate Fund is funding the initiative in partnership with the Maldives government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

At a ceremony last week, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Technology signed the agreement for the project named “Creating Climate Resilient and Secure Islands in the Maldives.”

Minister Aminath Shauna signed the agreement on behalf of the government, and JICA’s Maldives representative signed on Japan’s behalf.

According to the government, the initiative would improve the safety of rural beaches and strengthen the weather catastrophe warning and information system.

The effort also aims to improve the ability to observe sea level rise and to create a system for monitoring rural beaches, lagoons, and land usage.

The project will also include beach protection on numerous islands, according to the ministry.

The islands are:

– Laamu atoll Maamendhoo,

– Laamu atoll Fonadhoo,

– Laamu atoll Gan,

– Laamu atoll Isdhoo,

– Feydhoo ward in Addu City (Seenu atoll).

The project was awarded for a period of six years.

