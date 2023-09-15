Male suspect held in the murder of Jonty Robinson

In Grenada, a male suspect has been detained in connection with the murder of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson. The suspect is a 29-year-old male who lives in the island’s south.

This person will be charged with Jonty’s death later today or over the weekend. Police have described the suspect as Jonty’s acquaintance.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) declared that the murder of Jonty Robinson had been solved.

The RGPF said it will not publicize the individual’s identify at this time because the inquiry is still underway.

“I do promise you members of the media and the public that sometime over the weekend into next week, we will make a release providing all of the details regarding the identity of the accused person,” said ACP Vannie Curwen, Officer in Charge of Crimes.

We’ve made a huge breakthrough in Jonty’s murder case.”

On June 18, 2023, Jonty Robinson, 24, of Beaulieu, St George, was discovered dead on BBC beach. According to the autopsy report, he died as a result of manual strangulation.