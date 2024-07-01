Yvette Gittens, Early Childhood Practitioner and Literacy Specialist is asking that more Male Teachers join the teaching profession in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

It appears as though teaching has been viewed as a role set aside only for the female gender. I have observed over the years that most of my students are boys than girls within the classroom environment. Yet more girls have grown up to become teachers rather than the boys.

The question, I am asking is “Why do more females than males, choose this noble profession of becoming teachers?”

Male teachers can contribute significantly to the social, emotional and spiritual development of students within the classroom. The male figure is often lacking in homes as women continue to be strong role models and bread winner for their child/children.

God’s design was never the intension of having single parents. Nonetheless, most mothers continue to provide the support, the best way possible, for their children. The Bible places a strong emphasis on the responsibility that parents have in providing a good example for their children. “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is grown, he will not deviate from it.” It says in Proverbs 22:6. We must train them in the way we want them to go, and not the way they want to go.

I have observed that within the classroom as soon as some students see one or two male teachers visit their class they always reach out to them by instantly recognizing their presence and would often find time to engage them in conversation or a hug.

This shows that these little ones do not get the attention at home, because some of the household do not have a father figure. Therefore, the children fill that void by gravitating towards their male teachers.

Male teachers must be respectful and must be mature to be able to demonstrate godly, respectful and emotional support for our students. This positive attitude can help our male students to develop their self-esteem and their love for learning.

Fathers within the home environment tends to have a positive rather than a negative effect in the lives of their own children. Even young men who are raised from these homes often show respect for others and display a positive attitude. Their deportment is often commended. God’s word declares that God call young men because they are strong. He called young leaders like King David, King Josiah and even Joseph was chosen to be king of Egypt.

Male teachers can:

Build positive relationship among students Break gender stereotypes Improve academic achievements in students Foster diversity and inclusion (men can also become teachers) Be a role model and father figure for boys/girls

I am hereby requesting that male Vincentians consider making the choice of teaching as their profession. This choice can definitely make a difference in the way children in our homes and in our communities are raised.

My motto is: Better men, Better Leaders, Better husbands, better tomorrow for our nation.