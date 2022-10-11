Maloney charged with trespassing, threatening St Mary’s School students

Bertille Maloney, 41, of Fountain, has been charged with trespassing upon the grounds of St Mary’s Roman Catholic School and threatening students on May 25, 2022.

Maloney on Tuesday was also charged with using threatening language to an 11-year-old pupil of the said school.

Additionally, he is accused of entering St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School as a trespasser and insulting a student.

At today’s Kingstown Magistrate’s Court, Maloney pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ to both charges, he is already on station bail. The matter was adjourned to December 19, 2022.