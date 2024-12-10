Man Arrested for Theft, Assaulting Officer in Diamond

Mason charged with multiple offences

On December 8, 2024, police arrested and charged Kenis Weekes, a 36-year-old Mason of Diamond, with the offences of Theft, Assaulting a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

Investigations revealed that on December 6, 2024, the accused dishonestly obtained $1,000.00 ECC in cash, the property of a shopkeeper in Diamond. Furthermore, during the execution of his arrest, the accused assaulted a police officer acting in the due execution of his duties and resisted lawful arrest.

The offences were committed at Diamond.

Weekes appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 9, 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted composite bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety.

The defendant was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and he is to report at the Stubbs Police Station every Thursday between 6am and 6pm. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for January 14, 2025.