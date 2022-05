On Saturday 21 May, police arrested and charged Philbert Lewis, a 37-year-old Labourer with the offence of Burglary.

According to the investigation, the Accused allegedly entered the Liquor Shop of a 52 year old Self-employed of Sandy Bay and stole a number of items valued at $442.00 ECC, the property of the complainant.

The incident occurred on the 18.5.22

Lewis is expected to appear before the Georgetown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.