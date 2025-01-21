Man Charged After Major Tire Heist at Star Garage Limited

Storeroom Clerk Charged with Burglary

On January 17, 2025, police arrested and charged Leon Jacobs, a 24-year-old storeroom clerk of Largo Heights, with the offence of burglary.

According to preliminary investigations, Jacobs allegedly entered the storeroom of Star Garage Limited as a trespasser and stole one hundred and sixty-one (161) Hankook tires valued at $64,400.00 ECC.

The offence took place in Kingstown between 10:00 a.m. on January 9, 2025, and 10:25 a.m. on January 14, 2025. Jacobs appeared before the Serious Offences Court on January 20, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 ECC with one surety. He was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.