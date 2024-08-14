Man Charged with Multiple Thefts of Solar Panels in Kingstown

Man Arrested and Charged with Multiple Counts of Theft

On August 12, 2024, police arrested and charged Garnet Thomas, a 32-year-old unemployed resident of Layou, with multiple counts of Theft.

The investigation revealed that Thomas allegedly stole one (1) MRV Solar Panel 400W Cool White valued at $395.00ECC from a financial institution in Kingstown. The offence was committed on July 27, 2024.

Additionally, Thomas was charged with the theft of another MRV Solar Panel 400W Cool White also valued at $395.00ECC, which was stolen from the same financial institution on August 1, 2024.

Furthermore, Thomas was charged with stealing one (1) Solar Lamp 200W valued at $400.00ECC, taken from the same financial institution on August 4, 2024.

Thomas appeared before the Serious Offence Court on August 13, 2024 and pleaded guilty to three counts of theft. He was sentenced to a total of nine months in His Majesty’s Prison (HMP), with three consecutive months for each of the offenses.