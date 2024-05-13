Man charged with possession of illegal gun, burglary equipment

Labourer charged with Possession of Illegal Firearm, Burglary and Going Equipped

On May 11, 2024, police arrested and charged Roynel Polin/Peters, a 25-year-old labourer from Victoria Village, with the offenses of possession of an illegal firearm, burglary, and going equipped for burglary.

According to the investigation, Polin/Peters allegedly had in his possession a firearm, make and serial number unknown, without a license issued under the Firearms Act. He was also charged with entering the liquor and provision shop of a 40-year-old businessman from Sion Hill as a trespasser and stealing items valued at $941.00 ECC. Additionally, he was charged with possessing burglary tools, specifically a pry bar and bolt cutter, outside his place of abode.

This incident allegedly occurred at Richmond Hill on May 9, 2024.

Polin/Peters appeared before the Serious Offences Court on May 13, 2024. He pleaded guilty to the charge of Going Equipped and was fined $1000.00 ECC, to be paid in one month or spend three months in prison. Additionally, he pleaded not guilty to the charges of Possession of Illegal Firearm and Burglary. He was granted composite bail in the sum of $10,000.00 ECC, with one surety and was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 8 Am and 8 Pm. The matter was adjourned to May 28, 2024.