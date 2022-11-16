Man chopped to death in the village of Mount Pleasant

Murder in the village of Mount Pleasant, Mesopotamia

A man is now dead following a chopping incident in the community of Mount Pleasant, located in the Mesopotamia Valley.

It is unclear what happened prior to the incident as of press time; however, Hilton Thomas was killed in the early morning incident.

Early reports say Thomas may have been on his way to his farm in the mountains of Majorca when the incident happened.

This death brings the murder toll to 37. The St. Vincent Times will keep you posted.