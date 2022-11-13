Man found dead in Hamilton, Bequia

Details remain sketchy as to what could have transpired in the community of Hamilton Bequia, where a man was found dead on Saturday morning.

Early reports indicated that the man who has been identified as Cartland (Scottie) Goodluck allegedly fell over a wall on Friday night and landed in the yard of a Hamilton resident.

The St. Vincent Times understands that Goodluck was discovered with a broken neck. The now-deceased was a worker with the Bequia Express company.