Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Arnos Vale

On Sunday 10 April, the South Central Division recorded its second road fatality for the year 2022. Dead is Christopher Roberts, 44 years old Maintenance man of Great House, Lowmans Leeward.

According to reports, on Friday 10, Esworth Joseph, 33 years old Landscaper of Choppins was driving motor vehicle P-6822, a Silver Toyota Corolla along the Arnos Vale public road from Villa towards the roundabout.

Upon reaching the vicinity of D-Spot Bar at Arnos Vale, Joseph allegedly struck Christopher Roberts who was allegedly crossing the street from D-Spot Bar towards the Trotmans building.

Roberts received serious injuries about his body and was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital via an ambulance for medical attention. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Joseph is currently assisting the police with their investigations. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.