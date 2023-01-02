Man fatally stabbed, woman injured in Bronx attack

CLAREMONT, New York (PIX11) — According to authorities, a man was fatally stabbed and a woman was injured in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street.

Officials said the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds. According to authorities, the man was stabbed in the chest and the woman was stabbed in the torso.

The male victim was pronounced dead, while the female victim was listed in stable condition by police. The male victim’s identity was not immediately revealed.

An initial investigation determined that the victims were stabbed in a dispute with an unidentified third person on College Avenue near East 169th Street.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made, and no physical description of the assailant had been released.