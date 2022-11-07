Man hospitalized, another in custody after shooting on Union Island

The aftermath of a shooting incident in Union Island on Saturday, November 5, 2022, has landed Cadwell Browne of Union Island in police custody.

Reports are that Browne and Anthony Franklyn, a 30-year-old of Clifton, Union Island got into an altercation after Franklyn allegedly broke the windscreen of Cadwell’s blue Suzuki Escudo.

Cadwell reportedly took a gun and shot Franklyn on the right side of his back then threw the gun into the sea.

Franklyn was transported to St. Vincent via Coast Guard and is in stable condition.

Source : RSVGPF