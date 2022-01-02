Update: Man Dies After Chainsaw Incident In Glen

A man is now dead after being cut in the neck with a chainsaw in Glen. He has been identified as Noel Miller of Belair.

The incident, according to sources, took place earlier this morning (Sunday 2 January 2022).

It is understood that Miller’s chainsaw had kicked back, severing a large portion of the neck.

Kickback occurs when the rotating chain is stopped suddenly by contact with a more solid area throwing the saw rapidly backward toward the operator.

Basic chainsaw handling and maintenance

Keep the chain sharp, ideally sharpening it every time you refuel. The file, file holder, and depth gauge tool must be the correct size for the chosen chain.