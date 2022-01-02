Update: Man Dies After Chainsaw Incident In Glen

A man is now dead after being cut in the neck with a chainsaw in Glen. He has been identified as Noel Miller of Belair.
The incident, according to sources, took place earlier this morning (Sunday 2 January 2022).
It is understood that Miller’s chainsaw had kicked back, severing a large portion of the neck.
Kickback occurs when the rotating chain is stopped suddenly by contact with a more solid area throwing the saw rapidly backward toward the operator.
Basic chainsaw handling and maintenance
Keep the chain sharp, ideally sharpening it every time you refuel. The file, file holder, and depth gauge tool must be the correct size for the chosen chain.
- Keep the saw close to the body when in use.
- Keep the thumb of the left hand under the front handle at all times
- Avoid cutting with the upper nose of the guide bar
- Use full throttle when making a cut
- Use the chain break as intended
- Do not overreach or cut above shoulder height