Wednesday, November 2
Man killed by gunfire in Chester Cottage

Man shot and killed in Brighton

The St. Vincent Times was informed of a murder in the Chester Cottage neighbourhood shortly after midnight on Wednesday 2 November.

According to the available information, a man in his fifties was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.

Chester Cottage is a community located on the northeast coast of St. Vincent.

The St. Vincent Times will provide additional information in a subsequent article.

