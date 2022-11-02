The St. Vincent Times was informed of a murder in the Chester Cottage neighbourhood shortly after midnight on Wednesday 2 November.
According to the available information, a man in his fifties was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.
Chester Cottage is a community located on the northeast coast of St. Vincent.
The St. Vincent Times will provide additional information in a subsequent article.
