Man Killed Near Young Island Dock: Police Seek Witnesses

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Incident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that claimed the life of an adult male from Campden Park.

On November 15, 2024, police received an anonymous call reporting gunshots near the Young Island Dock in Villa and requested police assistance.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Brent Hackshaw with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information that could assist in this case to contact: