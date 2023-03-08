Man missing after boat capsizes off Moon Hole, Bequia

The St. Vincent Times has learned that one man is missing and two others have been rescued after a fishing vessel capsized off the southern coast of Bequia.

The missing man has been identified as Ozanley King.

According to reports out of Bequia, the incident that took place in an area called Moon Hole, Paget Farm, Bequia, on Tuesday, March 7,

The St. Vincent Coast Guard and residents of the area have mounted a search for the missing man, who as of Wednesday morning was still missing.

The capsized vessel was towed to the jetty at Paget Farm.