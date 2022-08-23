UK: Man sentenced to life for raping mother and her teen daughter

A “deeply sadistic” British man convicted of raping a mother and her daughter while high on drugs was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Joshua Carney, 28, of Wales, has copped up to six counts of rape, Sky News reported. The sicko apparently made the teenage daughter watch him rape her mother, and then forced the mom to watch him rape her daughter — only five days after he was freed from prison for a different crime.

The career criminal told police he took the drug Spice, a form of synthetic marijuana, and couldn’t remember what happened.

The mother and daughter said he forced himself into their home in Cardiff, Wales in March and threatened them with a knife, according to the BBC. The teen, 14, had locked herself in her room and called the police, but Carney was able to get in.

“The defendant told the victim: ‘Stop f—ing screaming or I am going to stab you’,” a prosecutor revealed, according to Sky News. “She at that point didn’t know if the defendant was armed or not and became very concerned she and her daughter were going to end up seriously injured, if not killed, by the defendant.”

The attacker told the mom, “Watch me, look what I am doing to her,” while raping the teenager, the unnamed mother testified in court.

When police came and arrested him, Carney apparently told authorities that “those f—ing little sluts probably called me into their house.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke called Carney “deeply sadistic” during the sentencing.

“Your offending on that day was horrific, it was the stuff of nightmares,” she said.

He won’t be eligible for parole for at least 10 years.

Both women told the court they are severely traumatized from the incident.

“Up until the morning of the attack, I used to be a strong, independent woman. But that has been turned upside down,” the mom said.

She said she hasn’t been able to sleep well since and is haunted by nightmares and guilt.

In a heartbreaking statement read to court by a lawyer, the daughter wrote that she is so traumatized she can’t even hug her own father anymore.

“I would always give my dad a hug and a kiss — I don’t feel I can do that anymore, I feel disgusted,” she wrote.

“I have lost all trust in people, I have lost all trust in males in particular,” she added.