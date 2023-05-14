Man shot and killed in St Vincent’s capital Kingstown

One man is now dead after a shooting in St. Vincent’s capital city, Kingstown. Police on Sunday evening confirmed this to the St. Vincent Times.

The shooting is said to have taken place in the vicinity of the DHL office on Upper Middle Street. Several people attending a funeral at the Kingstown SDA Church told the St. Vincent Times they heard upwards of nine gunshots.

It is being reported that the victim was working on a building in the vicinity of the DHL office when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

The incident comes as police investigate a shooting last Monday night that left Nigel Thomas, a resident of Brighton, dead in the neighborhood of Diamond. He became the island’s 17th homicide.

Thomas’s death follows that of Jomarlo “Ice” Dunbar’s murder, which was the 16th homicide on the island.

On Saturday, May 6, Dunbar was shot and killed in Arnos Vale.

Police on the island are also investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby who was thrown from the porch of an apartment complex on May 5.