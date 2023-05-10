Shootout in the community of Rillan Hill

The St. Vincent Times understands police responded to what was described as a shootout in the South Leeward community of Rillan Hill on Wednesday morning.

At press time, it was not clear if any of the individuals involved were shot.

The shooting comes as the powder is hardly dry from the Diamond shooting on Monday night.

Nigel Thomas, a resident of Brighton, was shot and died in the neighborhood of Diamond. He became the island’s 17th homicide.

Thomas’s death follows that of Jomarlo “Ice” Dunbar’s murder, which was the 16th homicide on the island.

Early on Saturday morning, Dunbar was shot and killed in Arnos Vale.

Police on the island are also investigating a 5-month-old baby’s death on Friday.