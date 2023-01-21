Man shot and killed in the community of Friendship, Bequia

The St. Vincent Times understands that a shooting incident on the Grenadine island of Bequia on Saturday (January 21), left Frankie Mitchell dead.

According to sources, the shooting occurred in the community of Friendship, Bequia. Information indicates that Mitchell lives in Florida and is currently home.

Mitchell, according to the information, was shot at his home in Friendship, where he also operates a small business.

The deceased, it is said, was rushed to the Port Elizabeth hospital for medical attention; however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police on the island have launched an investigation into the shooting.

In a separate incident, on Friday night, a man was stabbed; he was transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown.

This article will be updated.