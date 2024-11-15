Man Killed At Villa Dock Left With ‘Message’ Next To Him

Man Shot And Killed At Villa Dock, SVG

On Friday morning, a tragic shooting incident occurred in Saint Vincent, resulting in the loss of a man’s life. The bold shooting in broad daylight occurred at the Villa Dock, a favoured location among visitors.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established by the police. Images acquired by this publication revealed the deceased individual positioned beside a cardboard sign that read, “When You Owe Pay.”

The Southern Caribbean nation has recently seen an increase in gun violence, with Friday’s murder bringing the homicide count to 43.

The island experienced 55 homicides in 2023, surpassing the previous year’s record of 42.