Man shot while at the house of a friend in Grieggs

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, police initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a 43-year-old Grieggs Labourer.

According to preliminary findings, Mr. John was at the house of a friend in the “Big Yard” neighborhood when an unknown attacker fired numerous pistol rounds at him.

As a consequence, the sufferer suffered a chest injury.

John was sent to the Levi Latham Health Centre for treatment. He was then transported to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for further treatment and monitoring.

Persons with helpful information regarding the investigation are urged to contact the Officer in Charge of the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station; or any Police Officer with whom they are familiar. All information will be kept strictly secret. The investigation is still underway.