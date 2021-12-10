Man Steals 6 Pairs Of Shoes Valued At $1240.00 From Middle Street Store

On 7.12.21, the Police arrested and charge Dillano Alexander, 25 years old unemployed of Largo Height with the Offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly stole five (5) pairs of black Nike shoes valued at $1000.00 ECC and one (1) pair of brown and grey Nike shoes valued at $240.00 ECC, total value $1240.00 ECC. The property of the “Be so hot store” is located in Middle Street, Kingstown. The incident occurred between 1.09.21 and 6.12.21.

Alexander appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge and plead not guilty. Station bail was continued and the matter was adjourned to 15.03.22.

Meanwhile

On 7.12.21, the Police arrested and charged Ishman Penniston, 20 year old labourer of Diamond with the Offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 46 years old Tradesman of the same address by chopping him on his right elbow with a cutlass. The incident occurred at Stubbs on 6.12.21.

Penniston appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge and plead guilty. He was bonded for one year in the sum of $2500.00. In default, he will pay $2500.00 forthwith or nine months imprisonment at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP).