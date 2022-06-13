Man steals, jeans, sea moss, cellular phone from SVG police officer

On 12.06.22, police arrested and charged Jeron Cockburn, 21-year-old Labourer of Lowmans Windward with the offence of Burglary.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 36 years old Auxiliary Police Officer of Lowmans Windward as a trespasser and stole four (4) bottles of sea moss valued at $40.00ECC, one (1) dark blue Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $990.00ECC and one (1) dark blue long Jean Pants valued at $150.00ECC, total value 1180.00ECC, the property of the Complainant – stolen at Lowmans Windward between 6:30 a.m and 5:30 pm on 06.06.22.

Cockburn appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Monday, June 13, 2022, to answer the charge and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to six (6) months imprisonment for the offence. He will spend an additional five (5) months in prison after a suspended sentence that was made on 21/01/22 at the Biabou Magistrate Court was activated.