Man Threatened To Kill Yacht Crew While Anchored at Clifton

CSSN is reporting that a yacht with two people onboard that anchored in Clifton on October 22 was approached by two men in a boat who became very aggressive about taking a mooring while many were available.

After repeatedly declining the mooring, one of the men threatened to steal the yacht’s dinghy and then kill the crew.

Reports indicate one of the men attempted to board the yacht with a metal rod in his hand as a weapon. The dog’s presence and yelling halted his attempt.

He continued to threaten to kill the crew while they took photos. The man departed, claiming he would return in 20 minutes with “friends” to kill them.

“We called the Coast Guard on the VHF, but they did not respond.” We contacted the police, who agreed to meet the crew in Ashton to take a report.

The police and locals recognized the man from the photos and noted that he had a history of trouble with others.

According to the report, police spoke with the man who boarded the vessel, but he claimed no threats were made and he had not attempted to board the boat.

No charges were made.