Man who struck auxiliary police with beer bottle remanded into custody

On 30.4.22, Police arrested and charged Karon Alexander, 21 years old Labourer of Clare Valley with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 34 years old Auxiliary Police Officer of Clare Valley by striking her to the right side of her face and right eye with a Hairoun bottle.

The incident occurred on 26.3.22 at about 6:30 am at Campden Park.

Alexander appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 3.05.22 to answer the charge and plead guilty. He was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned to 10.05.22 for sentencing.