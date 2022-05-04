Trending
Wednesday, May 4

Man who struck auxiliary police with beer bottle remanded into custody

SOURCE POLICE REPORT

On 30.4.22, Police arrested and charged Karon Alexander, 21 years old Labourer of Clare Valley with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 34 years old Auxiliary Police Officer of Clare Valley by striking her to the right side of her face and right eye with a Hairoun bottle.

The incident occurred on 26.3.22 at about 6:30 am at Campden Park.

Alexander appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 3.05.22 to answer the charge and plead guilty. He was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned to 10.05.22 for sentencing.

Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication and a leading [SVG] St Vincent and the Grenadines news source.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply : St Vincent Times firmly discourages any statements that are libelous or incites others to violate our Terms of Use.