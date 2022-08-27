Manhunt for solar panels but none for murdered women – Bramble

MP for East Kingstown Fitzgerald Bramble called on churches in St Vincent and the Grenadines to follow Christ’s example and take its message to the highways and byways.

Bramble was speaking at an event on Saturday organized by the SVG SDA church to highlight violence against women and girls to church leaders not to restrict themselves to the church building.

“Let us not restrict our activities and our involvement and our leadership on these issues to only Saturday morning sermon or Sunday morning sermon. We have to take it back, We have to change what’s happening in society and part of the process of changing it is for the church to go out into the highways and into the byways”.

“There’s nothing wrong with going on the block of Rockies are going on the block at Sion Hill and engaging those young people there, don’t wait for them to come to church”.

Bramble told the church members that It is important for them to let their voices be heard and be relentless in doing so when incidents such as what happened on the E.T Joshua tarmac two days ago occur.

The East Kingstown MP said it was disheartening to hear Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves earlier this week speaking of a police manhunt for a thief who stole three solar panels from Argyle International Airport solar farm, but none for the murdered women and girls in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I was so upset when earlier this week I heard our Prime Minister on national radio talking about a police manhunt looking for somebody who stole three solar panels from the Argyle International Airport. A police manhunt for the thief and not a single word, not a single word about what happened here a few days ago, not a single word about what happened to the three ladies who got shot in Arnos Vale along with a gentleman who was shot and killed. Not a single word about what happened to Precious Williams”

“I’m imploring the church when something is wrong, you must call it wrong. God raised up Kings and Queens so as followers of Christ you have a responsibility to hold our leaders accountable and call it as it is”, Bramble said.

The event held under the theme ‘End It Now’ saw marches on mainland St Vincent, while motorcades took place on the Grenadines islands.

Note

The Police are on the hunt for a man who is said to have beaten the security guard at the solar farm being installed at Argyle International Airport.