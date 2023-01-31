Tuesday, January 31

Marcella Liburd sworn in as St Kitts-Nevis first female Governor General

Editorial Staff

History was created when Marcella Liburd was sworn-in as the first female governor-general of St Kitts and Nevis.

Liburd, 70, replaces Sir Tapley Seaton and will be the fifth person to be appointed as governor-general of St Kitts and Nevis.

Liburd has a long history of serving the twin island federation as she was the second woman to be appointed as the Speaker of the National Assembly in the 1980s.

She was also a member of parliament and held several ministerial positions including acting Prime Minister.

Source :
Loop News
Share.

Related Posts