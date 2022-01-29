Marion Hall [LADY SAW] tells dancehall rivals: ‘Come Kiss Out Mi Bible’

The drama continues in the Jamaican music fraternity as Minister Marion Hall formerly Lady Saw or Queen of the Dance Hall, tells her rivals to “Come kiss out mi bible!”

According to DanceHall Magazine, that was part of the braggadocio response from Minister Marion Hall, hours after her former friend Spice responded angrily to her declaration during a sermon that she would “do anything to reach the top”.

Responding in a Lady Saw-like fashion, the It’s Raining singer, who declared in her sermon that she was “not afraid of Spice”, said she would be standing her ground like the Rock of Gibraltar. She said her mission was to prevent other Dancehall artists from being used by Satan like she had been used in her secular Dancehall days in what she described as the “tasteless” Dancehall Queen position she once held.

Hall’s response on Instagram came hours after several of her other nemeses from secular Dancehall days including Macka Diamond, Tanya Stephens and Khago also swooped down on her, condemning her as an ‘evil and hateful person.’

However, as to not be outdone, Spice responded.

Spice did not hold back her words when responding to Hall, for her recent Facebook sermon criticizing her and other female artists Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, and Ishawna.

Just as the Minister hoped, “Gracie”, as she affectionately refers to her former friend, saw the video but its content did not reach the Black Hypocrisy singjay on good terms.

A very aggravated Spice responded with a lengthy Instagram live on Friday, which Pamputtae later joined.

The two ladies reminisced about the earlier days in dancehall when Spice and Lady Saw were friends. Spice spoke of a falling out between the two friends that left her in tears for “one week straight”.

“I will never forget when Lady Saw told me that my children are ‘black and ugly,’” she said. “People always have it to seh if yuh black yuh ugly and if yuh brown yuh pretty.”

“She never know mi did ago get big, she never know mi did ago get big, she tink mi did ago stay small forever,” an adamant Spice said.

“You need fi draw fi di church people dem to pray for you, your prayer warrior dem and the Christian them, cause you are not a woman of God. You just wait till mi go inna church, you wait mek mi show you how to pray because you need prayer, I will show you what a real Christian looks like”, she added.

The Grammy-nominated artist had also threatened that if Hall calls her name in any upcoming song that she records she would be going all out to disrespect her. But b efore she closed off, Spice told her over 30,000 viewers to tag Tanya Stephens because she has something to tell her.

“Somebody tag Tanya Stephens fi mi deh cause Tanya, Tanya Lady Saw hate you like poison, yes she hates you. She hates you because yuh lyrical and yuh can ride riddim” she said passionately.

She then claimed that it was Lady Saw who made her counteract one of Tanya Stephens’ songs, before apologizing to the Man Is The Least singer.

“Mi never know Tanya Stephens and she never do me nothing at all but to how Lady Saw did hate her she mek mi do the song and I want to let you know Tanya Stephens that I am sorry.”