Marion Hall [LADY SAW] tells dancehall rivals: ‘Come Kiss Out Mi Bible’

The drama continues in the Jamaican music fraternity as Minister Marion Hall formerly Lady Saw or Queen of the Dance Hall, tells her rivals to “Come kiss out mi bible!”
According to DanceHall Magazine, that was part of the braggadocio response from Minister Marion Hall, hours after her former friend Spice responded angrily to her declaration during a sermon that she would “do anything to reach the top”.
Hall’s response on Instagram came hours after several of her other nemeses from secular Dancehall days including Macka Diamond, Tanya Stephens and Khago also swooped down on her, condemning her as an ‘evil and hateful person.’
However, as to not be outdone, Spice responded.
Spice did not hold back her words when responding to Hall, for her recent Facebook sermon criticizing her and other female artists Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, and Ishawna.
A very aggravated Spice responded with a lengthy Instagram live on Friday, which Pamputtae later joined.
The two ladies reminisced about the earlier days in dancehall when Spice and Lady Saw were friends. Spice spoke of a falling out between the two friends that left her in tears for “one week straight”.
“She never know mi did ago get big, she never know mi did ago get big, she tink mi did ago stay small forever,” an adamant Spice said.
“You need fi draw fi di church people dem to pray for you, your prayer warrior dem and the Christian them, cause you are not a woman of God. You just wait till mi go inna church, you wait mek mi show you how to pray because you need prayer, I will show you what a real Christian looks like”, she added.
“Somebody tag Tanya Stephens fi mi deh cause Tanya, Tanya Lady Saw hate you like poison, yes she hates you. She hates you because yuh lyrical and yuh can ride riddim” she said passionately.
She then claimed that it was Lady Saw who made her counteract one of Tanya Stephens’ songs, before apologizing to the Man Is The Least singer.
Hall: “Come kiss out mi Bible”
Shortly after 7 o’clock this morning, Marion responded with a glam shot and a long message to her detractors, with insidious jabs at Spice, whom she had also said during her sermon was lacked talent and was only copying ‘old time Lady Saw slack antics’ onstage.
“There’s one of three words that defines the kind of woman I am. One is: Tacky!!!!!.The other is Trashy!!!!!. And the third one is Classy !!!!!!” Hall declared.
Continuing, Marion alluded to the sermon, which she pointed out was a way to carry on God’s work, and prevent others from going down the destructive path she had taken in her secular Dancehall days.
“When God breath upon man to write Deuteronomy 28 verse 13. He did so with me on his mind. Read it, and take up your dirty bundles, and keep it moving… I can lead a cow to the water, but I can’t force him to drink it. I can tell persons about salvation in Christ. But I can’t give salvation,” she said.
Since the imbroglio started, Macka Diamond, Khago and Tanya Stephens have also commented about Marion.
Khago
Khago said he still hates Hall with a passion for ‘dissing’ him at Reggae Sumfest and making him into a laughing stock. He was referring to Sumfest 2012 Dancehall staging when Lady Saw mocked him over his contentious song titled Threesome in which he ironically called on his woman to find another woman to join both of them, for a ménage à trois.
Tanya
For her part, Stephens noted that she too was a victim of Hall’s callousness.
“Then came a host of others…when I told you all to check the common denominator you all didn’t believe, but it’s ok. I forgive everyone who ever took sides against me because I know the source. And I understand. Everybody learns eventually! The good thing is, every single person the demon tried to possess recognized it for what it is and cast it out, and ALL are better for it.
The Rebelution artist added: “Eat oonu food young girl! All a we come from poverty and music has been good to us. It’s not a cake. It’s an industry, and one person does not an industry make. Just look at the demon and see EVERYTHING you shouldn’t do and you will be fine. Do not call its name because it feeds on that. If you know anyone it will listen to…try and get them to convince it to go seek the help of a good psychotherapist. Ignore it and it WILL go away. I should know…I did.”
DANCEHALL MAG