Marise Butler appointed Dean of Division of Teacher Education SVGCC

The SVGCC in a press release says Ms S. Marise Butler has been appointed Dean of the Division of Teacher Education (DTE) – SVGCC, effective January 2022.

Ms Butler has over 30 years of experience as an educator, 12 of which she has spent at St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College.

Her past publications include “Teachers Who Teach Writing: Practices of Teaching in the Writing Classroom in Caribbean Curriculum” Vol. 26, 2018/2019, 153-177. The University of the West Indies – St. Augustine Campus, and “Strategies for Fostering Critical Thinking in Early Childhood Education” (pages 346-366) in Handbook of Research on Critical Thinking and Teacher Education Pedagogy – IGI Global, 2019.

She has been instrumental in the creation of several national standardised language tests, including being a developer of the Common Entrance English test.

Ms Butler also serves as a Course Coordinator for FOUN 1001 – English for Academic Purposes at the University of the West Indies. Her extensive resume also includes previous appointments as Curriculum Officer – Department Language, Literacy and Communication – Ministry of Education, as well as being an English teacher at Mountain View Adventist Academy, North Union Secondary School, Georgetown Secondary School, and the St. Vincent Grammar School, where she also served as Literacy Coordinator.