Marisol Malaret, first woman from the Caribbean to win Miss Universe, dies at 73

The pageant world is in mourning following news that Puerto Rican beauty Queen Marisol Malaret has died.

Malaret’s family announced that she passed away on March 19, 2023 at the age of 73. Her cause of death was not revealed.

The auburn-haired beauty created history when she won Miss Universe in 1970. Malaret was the first of five Puerto Ricans to wear the coveted crown and she was the first Caribbean woman to be Miss Universe.

Several of those Puerto Rican women, who followed in Malaret’s footsteps, have paid tribute to her.

Dayanara Torres, Miss Universe 1993, commented: “I always looked up to her; she was always my role model, a worthy representative of Puerto Rican women. My reason for dreaming since I was little in wanting to be Miss Universe.”

Miss Universe Organization President Paula Shugart thanked Malaret for the knowledge she imparted during their years of friendship.

“So saddened to hear the news of Miss Universe 1970, Marisol Malaret’s passing. I met her when she judged for us in Puerto Rico. I had just become president. She could not have been more gracious and helpful, sitting with me for hours and answering all of my questions and giving me her candid advice,” Shugart said.

She added, “She was a very special woman, the embodiment of beautifully confident.”

