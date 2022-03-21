St Vincent Marriott Resort Set To Begin Construction This Year

Construction work on Marriott Mt. Wynne Resort, St Vincent, will begin this year. The information was disclosed by the island’s Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves last weekend.

In September of 2019, the SVG government signed an agreement with Marriott International to manage the state-owned 250-room hotel to be constructed at Mt Wynne, on the western coast of the island.

During the 2022 budget, Gonsalves told parliament that the commencement of civil works on the Marriot Resort in Mt. Wynne was scheduled for 2021. However, Gonsalves said they were delayed by both COVID and necessary redesigns.

Gonsalves, on Sunday 20 March, said a team responsible for the Marriott Mt. Wynne Resort visited the Resort Site with Hector Oliva, Marriott’s Vice President Design and Project Management for the Caribbean and Latin America; and Enrique Norten, founder and Director of the design firm TEN Arquitectos.

The Finance Minister stated that Government officials met with Marriott, the architects, the quantity surveyors, and the local project management team, led by Dr Rudy Matthias, on Monday 21 March.

Gonsalves said over the past 30 years, governments have tried to woo hotel investors to Mt Wynne, adding that the lack of an international airport was a significant impediment, as were other infrastructural challenges.

The government borrowed US$50 million to construct the hotel, which is 22 miles from the Argyle International Airport.

At the signing of the agreement in 2019, Bojan Kumer, Marriott International’s vice president for hotel development—the Caribbean and Latin America, said the hotel would employ at least 300 people.

Marriott International, Inc. is an American multinational company that operates, franchises, and licenses lodging, including hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and his wife, Alice Marriott. It is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.