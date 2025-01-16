2027: The Expected Opening Date For Marriott Resort

The inaugural Marriott resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now anticipated to commence operations by the year 2027.

Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves has indicated that the government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a consortium of regional investors via a public-private partnership in the past month, thereby setting the groundwork for the creation of a new entity by 2027.

Gonsalves articulated that Marriott International, recognised as the preeminent hotel corporation globally by room count, is in concordance with the government’s initiative to expedite the expansion of tourism on the island.

This approach capitalises on the recognised names of established hospitality brands, their marketing prowess, and their expertise, while simultaneously creating avenues for local hoteliers to flourish, he articulated.

“We are excited to begin construction on this project, which will help to firmly establish our Leeward coast as the new epicentre of high-end mass tourism in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Holiday Inn Express and Suites makes excellent progress on the first half of our pledge to build two hotels that add almost 350 rooms to our national room stock.

Gonsalves said the fulfilment of the second half of that pledge begins with the Marriott Resort in mid-2025.