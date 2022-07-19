Mars Sued Over ‘Known Toxin’ In Skittles

Candy giant Mars is being hit with a class-action lawsuit over the allegation that their iconic Skittles candy is ‘unfit for human consumption’ due to ‘heightened levels’ of titanium dioxide, a food additive, which the company had pledged to remove back in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, titanium dioxide is set to be banned in the EU after the bloc’s food-safety regulator deemed it unsafe due to its ability to change DNA.

The lawsuit also claims that titanium dioxide can cause DNA, brain and organ damage, as well as lesions in the liver and kidneys. From the sound of this, it might be more suited to its other uses in paint, adhesives, plastics and roofing materials. Yum.