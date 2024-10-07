RSVGPF Investigates Homicides in Lowman’s Hill and Villa

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding two homicides that occurred within the past week at Lowman’s Hill and Villa.

In the first incident, on Monday, September 30, 2024, police responded to a report of a homicide in Lowman’s Hill. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of 49-year-old Raymond Devon Holder, a farmer, with multiple chop wounds. A District Medical Officer was summoned and later pronounced Holder dead. Permission was granted for the removal of the body.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, and investigations into this matter are ongoing.

In the second incident, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, officers from the Major Crimes Unit responded to a report of a shooting in Villa in the vicinity of a well-known apartment complex. Preliminary investigations revealed that 53-year-old Martin James, also known as “Jah-Son,” a businessman, was shot multiple times by unknown assailants. A District Medical Officer later pronounced him dead at the scene, and permission was granted for the removal of the body.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death, and the investigation remains active.

The RSVGPF extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

The RSVGPF also wishes to assure the public that all leads are being vigorously pursued to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice. The safety and security of our nation remain our highest priority. We urge anyone with information that may assist in these investigations to come forward. Your cooperation is vital to ensuring justice is served and the safety of our communities is upheld.