Martinique police detains vessel from SVG with cocaine aboard

Martinique police say they have arrested four people at sea in possession of several bales of drugs. Law enforcement said the first samples submitted for testing reveals 400 kg of cocaine.

The four were arrested by the military and have been in police custody in Martinique since Monday, February 13. They were placed under surveillance at the Anti-Narcotics Office (OFAST) in Martinique.

Police on the French island say the vessel with four people aboard was intercepted off Guadeloupe. While police did not offer the nationalities of those in custody, they stated that the vessel was en route to St. Maarten from St Vincent.

The route coincided with an earlier report by iWitness News that a Grenadian-flagged vessel that left SVG for St. Maarten was detained in Martinique with two Vincentians and a Grenadian.

The authorities say they are awaiting more details on the operations at sea to communicate more extensively on the matter.