Grenadian Farmer & Glen Man Jointly Charged With Drug Trafficking

Marvin Albert, a 26-year-old Farmer of Grenada and Michael Scott a 26-year-old Fisherman of Glen/Union Island, has been jointly charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply and Drug Trafficking.

According to investigations, on 15.01.22 the Accuses allegedly had in their possession One Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Eight (100780) grammes of Cannabis with the intent to supply it to another.

They were further charged with the Controlled Drug in their possession for the purpose of Drug Trafficking. The incident occurred at Ashton, Union Island.

Both accuses are expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Meanwhile

On 16.1.22, police arrested and charged Lydon Bynoe, 19-year-old unemployed of Old Montrose with the Offence of Wounding with Intent.

According to investigations, on 20.6.21, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 52 years old Tailor of Old Montrose by cutting him on his throat, left thumb, left index and left middle finger with a cutlass with the intent to do so. The incident occurred at Old Montrose.

Bynoe appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court for arraignment. He was granted bail in the sum of $6000.00 ECC with one surety.

The matter was adjourned to 18.01.22 and transferred to the Serious Offence Court. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.