Mashell Goodluck Unveils ‘Come As You Are’ Collection at NYFW

Mashell Goodluck, a fashion designer with Vincentian roots, debuted his Spring/Summer 2025 collection, “Come As You Are,” at New York Fashion Week on September 6th, 2024.

Mashell Goodluck is a devotional fashion brand that blends mondaine with non-conventional church wear. Established in 2019, the brand is primarily inspired by Mashell Goodluck’s roots in Saint Vincent.

“Come As You Are” reflects Mashell’s journey from the Caribbean to the vibrant cities of New York City and Los Angeles.

Growing up in a churchgoing family in the Caribbean, Mashell was deeply influenced by the way people used fashion during Sunday services to express their devotion and individuality.

The collection “Come As You Are” is an invitation to embrace your true self, regardless of your background or beliefs.

It’s a celebration of diversity and individuality and a reminder that we can all find comfort in the familiar yet still be open to new experiences.

Each piece in the collection is carefully crafted with the finest materials and adorned with intricate details, paying homage to the beauty of traditional religious garb.

The collection is a fusion of modern and traditional elements, combining timeless silhouettes with bold, edgy prints and embellishments.

The brand Mashell Goodluck is more than just a fashion label. It’s a story of a man’s journey, a tribute to his roots, and a celebration of diversity and spirituality.