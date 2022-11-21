ADVERT
Monday, November 21
Mass casualty situation reports after minibuses collided in Barbados

Editorial Staff

Monday morning, two minibuses collided at the base of University Hill in St. Michael, resulting in multiple casualties, according to reports.

Several passengers and at least one driver are trapped inside the vehicles, and firefighters, with the assistance of others, are desperately attempting to free them.

More information as it becomes available.

Source :
CBC
