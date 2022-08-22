Mass shooting in The Bahamas left one dead and four injured

A baby shower ended in tragedy in The Bahamas last evening when gunmen opened fire on attendees.

A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the crime scene located on Stack Avenue in Nassau Village while four boys received gunshot injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident was one of three shootings that occurred in The Bahamas last night.

Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) spokeswoman, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, told members of the media that a motive for the shooting was unclear since the gunmen fired indiscriminately.

She lamented that a life was lost while family and friends were celebrating an impending birth.

Skippings repeated the RBPF’s call for relatives of criminals to turn them over to the police.

“You know who your family has conflicts with. Let’s help you to save them. The only way that can happen is by you partnering with your Police Department. Bring the information to us. Let us sit down and show these young people how to resolve conflict,” she said.

“Picking up a weapon does not end the conflict, it actually escalates the conflict. I want to encourage family members to help us…because the same people, who have the weapons that you did not inform us about, could use that weapon on you.”

The Bahamian murder toll for 2022 is nearing 90.

The majority of the murder victims were men, who police said were either out on remand for other murders or were reprisals.