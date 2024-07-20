Six (6) Wounded in Latest Shooting Incident In SVG

On Friday night, six individuals in St. Vincent (SVG) sustained gunshot wounds and required medical treatment. Merely a day prior, law enforcement authorities expressed their apprehension regarding the escalating homicide rate and the prevalence of gun-related offences.

The shooting incident occurred one year after a previous mass shooting in the capital city of the island, resulting in the loss of five lives. According to the police, a total of 2022 offences have been registered so far this year.

According to police sources, the individuals who were shot and wounded have been identified as Tesan Moses from Redemption Sharpes, Palasa Bynoe from Paul’s Avenue, Paul Moses from Campden Park, Shakir Dasilva from Lowmans-Leeward, Kanaka Smith from Paul’s Avenue, and Ezekiel George from Kingstown Park.

According to a police source, the men suffered multiple injuries to their legs, back, hands, and feet.

During the initial six months of the year, the Island police successfully retrieved around 34 weapons and 3,025 rounds of ammunition. The police retrieved these items throughout both the amnesty period and additional operations.

During a news conference on Thursday, ACP Trevor Bailey reported that the police had documented a total of 28 homicides this year, with 26 of them classed as murders. Out of these murders, 17 were committed using firearms.