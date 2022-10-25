Massive search operation launched on Montserrat for elderly woman

Joint Search and Rescue Mission continues here for a missing vulnerable woman of Look Out for the third day!

A joint search and rescue team involving members of the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Services (MFRS), Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) and the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) continues to search for Mary Bruno of Look Out, who has been missing since Sunday, 23 October 2022.

The Search and rescue team have been augmented by the usage of a drone operated by Technicians at the DMCA, equipped with a thermal camera that can fly in certain unfavourable conditions and difficult terrain, which will greatly assist in the search for missing Mary Bruno.

Mary Bruno who resides at the Look Out Warden Support Unit was last seen between 06:30 and 07:00 am at the entrance of Look Out junction.

Miss Bruno, who is described as short and fat and brown in complexion was last seen wearing a green blouse and blue skirt.

Miss Bruno suffers from a medical condition and requires urgent medical attention.

If anyone has seen her or has any information please call 491- 2555, 491-2556, 999 or 911.