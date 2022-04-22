Stoney Ground – Massy Stores Mega announced that its operation will be downsized beginning April 2022.

The supermarket chain said the downsizing was part of a plan to refocus its current business operations.

Mega will have a smaller space, but the revised approach will improve product availability as well as better service for customers.

Mega said its customers can still expect high quality, savings, and services.

“Massy Stores MoneyGram and Pharmacy services will continue to operate normally at this location.”.

Massy Stores Mega is located at Stoney Ground.