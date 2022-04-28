Massy Stores across Trinidad crippled by cyber attack

Massy Stores has confirmed that it was the target of a cybersecurity attack resulting in the technical difficulties experienced today at all of its stores.

After taking immediate action, the company suspended all customer-facing systems and has been working with third-party experts to resolve the matter. The backup servers were not affected, and the technical team is working on restoring the system safely and as quickly as possible.

As of this time, the company is not aware of any evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused.

In order to allow the Massy Stores Supermarkets technical team to restore the system in accordance with its security protocols, all Massy Stores Supermarkets will remain closed today. All store locations are expected to resume normal operations tomorrow.