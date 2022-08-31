Massy Stores SVG launches ‘Because we Care’ campaign

Massy Stores SVG on Wednesday announced the launch of its ‘Because we Care’ campaign.

“It’s an initiative where we provide assistance in several key areas including production, packaging and marketing to small and medium-sized local suppliers”, the company stated.

In the video series, the company will introduce to the public suppliers who provide their stores with local products and snacks.

In its first episode, Massy featured Miss Alicia Wright of AJW New Beginning which produces products such as – Fudge, Sugar cake, Jelly, local juices and peanuts.