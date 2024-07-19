Harrowing Attempted Carjacking at Massy Supermarket Arnos Vale

Massy Supermarket Arnos Vale faces increased criticism for failing to address serious security lapses on its premises, putting customers’ lives at risk.

The latest criticism came from Crystal Wyllie, who described an incident that occurred at Massy Arnos Vale on Thursday night.

The supermarket parking lots have frequently made headlines due to incidents of fights, brawls, loud music, and, as one elderly customer put it, a total lack of control.

On Thursday night, Wylie posted on Facebook an account of a horrific incident in which two men desperately tried to break into her vehicle while her daughter and aunt were inside. Wylie said even with her daughter honking the horn and moving the vehicle from its parked position the men persisted.

Below is her unedited story:

Parked at Massy Arnos Vale at approximately 7:55 p.m. tonight. I left my daughter and aunt inside. Five minutes later, my aunt is running into the supermarket, saying that a man is trying to break into the vehicle.

A medium-sized rasta man and a friend of his tried breaking into the vehicle. Luckily, my daughter saw them acting suspiciously and locked the doors seconds before. They began honking the horn, and the man refused to run away. My daughter jumped in the driver’s seat and reversed to get away, and the rasta man was still pulling the doors, trying to get inside. When I came out and made a block looking for them, the bold-faced man stood up at the bus stop watching me, then jumped in a van and left.

Be careful out there, ladies. I don’t know why Massy or the property owner allow people to loiter there. I never felt comfortable going there at night with these men lingering around. Do better, Massy!