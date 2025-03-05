Massy Supermarket Theft: 16-Year-Old Student in Custody

Minor charged with multiple counts of Theft

On March 3, 2025, police arrested and charged, a 16-year-old student of Brighton, with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigation, the accused stole four (4) bottles of Hennessy, on two different occasions, valued at $682.00 ECC – the property of Massy Supermarket. These offences were committed on February 6, 2025, in Arnos Vale.

In addition, on February 24, 2025, the accused allegedly stole a quantity of items valued at One thousand and fifty-one dollars and eighty-seven cents, ($1051.87)- the property of Massy Supermarket. The offence was committed in Arnos Vale.

The student appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 3, 2025, and pleaded guilty to answer the charges. He was remanded in custody until March 6, 2025, for sentencing.